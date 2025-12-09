Connect with us

Use Burna Boy, Davido to Drive ISA 2025 Awareness, FMDQ SVP Urges Regulators
Published

32 minutes ago

on

The Senior Vice President of Government Affairs at FMDQ Group, Emmanuel Etaderhi, has called on regulators and capital-market stakeholders to adopt popular culture – including music stars, skit makers, and football icons – to deepen youth engagement with the newly enacted Investment Securities Act (ISA) 2025.

Etaderhi made the recommendation at the annual conference of the Capital Market Correspondents Association of Nigeria held in Lagos, themed “Regulatory Reforms: ISA 2025 and Investment Climate.”

He argued that the ISA 2025, which formally recognises virtual assets such as cryptocurrencies, presents a unique opportunity to connect with young Nigerians who dominate the country’s fast-growing digital investment space. Data from Chainalysis shows that Sub-Saharan Africa recorded $205bn in on-chain crypto value within the review period — a 52% year-on-year rise largely driven by young Nigerians hedging against inflation.

According to Etaderhi, the capital market cannot afford to ignore the demographic that already drives digital innovation.
“If you come to FMDQ these days, you will be surprised — we are more than 70 per cent youth,” he said. “These are people who understand crypto, digital currencies, and the new products being introduced. This document (ISA 2025) gives life to their dreams and aspirations.”

He questioned why no stakeholder forum has strategically targeted young people using communication channels they relate to.
“You can’t use old methods of learning to attract youths. They don’t have time to read long essays. They believe in skits, podcasts, followers, likes. Your education and awareness programmes must be digitalised and adapted to their reality.”

To close this communication gap, he urged regulators to leverage Nigeria’s global entertainment influence.
“Nigeria has colonised the world with music. In Morocco, Burna Boy is well-known. In Ireland, Davido is well-known. You need to bring these icons. Use them to convey the message of ISA 2025 because the youths will always follow them,” he said.
“Footballers too – football drives youth engagement everywhere. Bring these icons as ambassadors, teach them first, and let them spread the message.”

Etaderhi explained that the ISA 2025 positions Nigeria for the future by supporting digital currencies, sustainable finance, and non-interest instruments like Sukuk. He said proper engagement would ensure young Nigerians understand and take ownership of the opportunities embedded in the Act.

He also highlighted FMDQ’s role in shaping the legislation, noting that the organisation participated in various committees and consultations. “Two of our young professionals were recognised for their contributions. This shows the importance of incorporating youth perspectives in developing forward-looking regulation,” he added.

On Sukuk awareness – a Sharia-compliant instrument that has funded major road projects nationwide – Etaderhi said stakeholders have not done enough to promote its benefits.
“Sukuk is an instrument we are not giving a real push to, despite the fact that more than 50 per cent of Nigerians believe in that kind of instrument faith-wise,” he said. “ISA 2025 speaks to digital currencies, SDGs, and non-interest financial products. We must do more to create awareness.”

Etaderhi concluded that robust youth engagement, driven through modern communication channels and cultural influencers, is key to ensuring ISA 2025 achieves its intended impact of transforming Nigeria’s capital markets.

Obinna Ezugwu.

