The United States imported more than two million barrels of aviation fuel from the Dangote refinery in this month of March 2025.

A statement by the refinery on Tuesday confirming the development said it attests to the “unparalleled quality” of the refinery’s products and the trust that the international community places in the Dangote refinery.

Quoting data from ship-tracking service Kpler, it was said that six vessels carrying around 1.7 million barrels of jet fuel from the Dangote refinery arrived at US ports this month.

Another vessel, the Hafnia Andromeda, is set to arrive at the Everglades terminal on March 29 with approximately 348,000 barrels of jet fuel.

It was learnt that the shipments from the Dangote refinery, with a capacity of 650,000 barrels per day highlight its potential to reshape global fuel trading dynamics, establishing a new swing supplier in the Atlantic Basin.

“This shipment to the United States follows three cargoes of jet fuel, totalling around 130 million litres, exported from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia by the Dangote Petroleum Refinery. The refinery has already demonstrated its ability to compete with European refiners on gasoline exports, and these jet fuel shipments to the United States could challenge the economics of domestic producers in the world’s largest fuel-consuming nation,” the statement read.