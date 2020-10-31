An American hostage was early on Saturday rescued in Nothern Nigeria by the US SEAL Team 6 in a daring raid, reports say.

The elite SEAL Team staged a daring raid in the West African country of Nigeria, rescuing Philip Walton, 27, who had been taken hostage.

Walton was kidnapped in Niger, which borders Nigeria, earlier this week.

The SEALs rescued Walton after killing a number of his captors. SEAL Team 6 was chosen for the operation because they are responsible for West Africa, Fox News was told.

“U.S. forces conducted a hostage rescue operation during the early hours of 31 October in Northern Nigeria to recover an American citizen held hostage by a group of armed men,” Jonathan Hoffman, chief Pentagon spokesman, said in a statement.

“This American citizen is safe and is now in the care of the U.S. Department of State. No U.S military personnel were injured during the operation.”

“We appreciate the support of our international partners in conducting this operation,” Hoffman added. “The United States will continue to protect our people and our interests anywhere in the world.”

Nigeria’s military authority has not yet responded to the development