The United States Embassy in Nigeria has said visa and passport services will not be disrupted, despite the partial shutdown of the US government currently in effect.

The embassy gave the assurance in a notice posted on its official X account on Wednesday.

“Due to the lapse in appropriations, this X account will not be updated regularly until full operations resume, with the exception of urgent safety and security information. At this time, scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at US embassies and consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits,” the statement read.

The announcement followed rising anxiety among Nigerians that the shutdown in Washington could affect visa processing, student travel schedules and other consular services.

The shutdown began after President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach an agreement on a spending plan. The deadlock was triggered by Democratic demands for health care funding, which Republicans strongly opposed.

As a result, several federal departments and agencies have been forced to halt operations. While defending the standoff, Trump argued that it could help cut programmes tied to Democratic priorities.

According to the Congressional Budget Office, up to 750,000 federal workers may be placed on unpaid leave daily until a funding deal is reached.

Nonetheless, essential services such as the military, postal operations, Social Security and food stamps are expected to continue without interruption.

This is the first government shutdown since the record 35-day closure nearly seven years ago, during Trump’s first term. The United States has recorded 21 shutdowns since the modern budget system was introduced in 1976.

The embassy urged Nigerians seeking consular services to follow updates on travel.state.gov for information on visa appointments and passport processing.