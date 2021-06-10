OBINNA EZUGWU

The United States government, has condemned President Muhammadu Buhari’s ban on social media platform, Twitter, just as it expressed concern over threat to prosecute Nigerians for using the platform.

In a statement from the United States Secretary of State, signed by his spokesperson, Ned Price, the US government, the country also said it is concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter.

“The United States condemns the ongoing suspension of Twitter by the Nigerian government and subsequent threats to arrest and prosecute Nigerians who use Twitter. The United States is likewise concerned that the Nigerian National Broadcasting Commission ordered all television and radio broadcasters to cease using Twitter,” the statement said.

“Unduly restricting the ability of Nigerians to report, gather, and disseminate opinions and information has no place in a democracy. Freedom of expression and access to information both online and offline are foundational to prosperous and secure democratic societies.

“We support Nigeria as it works towards unity, peace, and prosperity. As its partner, we call on the government to respect its citizens’ right to freedom of expression by reversing this suspension.”