The Board of UPDC Plc has notified the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), and the investing public, of the resignation of Mrs. Deborah Nicol-Omeruah, its Acting Managing Director/CEO, from the Board of the Company.

The announcement was made through a notice issued by the Company Secretary, Mrs. Folake Kalaro, made available on the website of the NGX.

The notice said her resignation became effective on 14th of October, 2021.

The Board used the opportunity to thank her for her valuable contributions to the company.

‘’UPDC Plc (the Company) wishes to announce the resignation of Mrs. Deborah Nicol-Omeruah from the Company’s Board of Directors (the Board) with effect from 14th October 2021,” the notice said.

An accomplished real estate agent, Deborah has about 20 years of experience in Property Development, Property Finance & Acquisitions as well as Mortgages. She also has extensive Private Banking and Investment Planning experience in the UK and Africa.

Prior to joining UPDC Plc as a Chief Compliance Officer in 2019, Deborah gained valuable work experience in various reputable firms like; HSBC Bank, Lloyds TSB Private Banking, Stanbic IBTC and Broll Property Group, among others. She joined the Board of UPDC Plc on 3rd of December 2019, as Deputy Chief Executive Officer, from where she eventually rose to become the Acting Managing Director/CEO.

She earned a BA in Architecture from the University of Nottingham and a Diploma in Design from Central St. Martin’s College of Art & Design, UK. She also earned an Executive MBA from the prestigious London Business School. In terms of professional membership, she is a certified Mortgage and Financial Adviser (CeFA, CeMAP) by the Institute of Financial Services UK.

UPDC Plc is an institutional property company founded in 1997 and listed on the Nigerian Exchange in 1998. The firm is involved in the acquisition, development, sale and management of a diverse mix of commercial, residential, hospitality and retail assets across Nigeria

