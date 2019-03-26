Union Bank, Special Olympics Nigeria Welcome Team Nigeria

Union Bank, co-sponsors of Team Nigeria to the Special Olympics World Games in Abu Dhabi, joined the Board and Members of Special Olympics (SO) Nigeria at a reception to welcome the team.

The 84-man delegation to the World Games was made up of 24 officials and 60 athletes

who represented Nigeria in 8 sports categories including Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Football, Table-tennis, Volleyball, Swimming and Cycling, winning a total of 63 medals.

Speaking at the welcome reception, Mrs. Ogochukwu Ekezie-Ekaidem, the Head of Corporate Communications and Marketing at Union Bank congratulated the athletes and commended their hard work, resilience and resolve. She also applauded the efforts and dedication of the officials who worked extensively with the teams ahead of the competition.

According to her, “Union Bank is proud of the longstanding relationship we have developed with

Special Olympics Nigeria, a platform that is focused on three areas we are passionate about – Talent development, Sports and Inclusion. As an institution committed to enabling people succeed, we are inspired by the team’s performance at the recent World Games, a testament to their hard work,

determination and resilience.”

Union Bank has been a consistent supporter of Special Olympics Nigeria and Sports in general. In 2015, the Bank sponsored Team Nigeria to the Special Olympics World Games in Los Angeles. The Bank was also the official corporate sponsor of the Nigerian team to the last Olympic Games in Rio.

This partnership with Special Olympics Nigeria highlights Union Bank’s deep rooted support

for inclusion and sports in Nigeria.

© 2019, Felix OLOYEDE. All rights reserved. Reference and link to this site is required if you wish to reuse any article.