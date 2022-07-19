Unilever Nigeria posts N43.8bn as turnover in six months

Adebayo Obajemu

Unilever Nigeria Plc weekend posted its second quarter report for the period ended 30 June 2022.

The company published a turnover of N43.806 billion for the 6 months period, up by 35.12% from N32.421 billion reported in 2021.

Profit after tax jumped year on year by 166.75% to N1.907 billion from N714.78 million profit posted in the first half of 2021.

Earnings per share of company is put at 33 kobo, up by 166.75 from 12 kobo posted in 2021.

At the share price of N15.50, the P/E ratio of Unilever stands at 46.70x with earnings yield of 2.14%.