Connect with us

Business

Unilever achieves N103.8bn turnover in nine months
Advertisement

Business

Only tariff hike will prevent MTN shutdown — CEO

Business

Keystone Bank says CBN not planning to revoke its licence

Business

We’re settling out of court with NNPC, six others, Dangote says

Business

Rockefeller Foundation, Bezos to build 10,000MW mini-grids in Nigeria

Business

Another Chinese smartphone maker, Realme, lands in Nigeria

Business

Elumelu plays up centrality of energy mix, Africapitalism, commends NUPRC leadership

Business

UBA grows net interest income by 149%, PBT up 20% to N603bn in Q3

Business

Dangote Refinery: Hope of cheap fuel dimmed by infrastructural deficit

Business

Sterling Holdco boosts recapitalisation with N75bn fresh capital

Business

Unilever achieves N103.8bn turnover in nine months

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Unilever achieves N103.8bn turnover in nine months

Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited interim report for the nine months ending 30th September 2024.

The company recorded a turnover of N103.8 billion, representing a 46 per cent increase compared to the N71.2 billion recorded in the same period in 2023.

“The company recorded a turnover of N103.8 billion in the period under review, which represents a 46 per cent increase compared to the N71.2 billion turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2023,” a statement from the company said.

“The company achieved a gross profit of N42.9 billion for the period ended 30th September 2024, which is an 88 per cent increase compared to the N22.8 billion reported for the same period last year.

“The total business results show a net profit of N11 billion for the period ended 30th September 2024, compared to a net profit of N7.5 billion for the corresponding period in 2023, representing a 47 per cent increase.”

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tim Kleinebenne, said, “The consistency in our quarter-on-quarter sustained growth and performance remains a testament to our commitment to serving consumers with our best brands through our Growth Action Plan, which meets their daily needs for improved health and hygiene.

“Unilever Nigeria is pleased with its performance progress, which is based on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimisation, purposeful brands, and increasing market share across key categories.

“Unilever Nigeria will continue to strengthen its operations in the country to meet citizens’ needs in health and hygiene through our brands and products.”

As a centenary-old company and the longest-serving manufacturing company in Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria has stated its commitment to ensuring continuous socioeconomic impact and investment in Nigeria.

Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *