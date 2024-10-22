Unilever Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited interim report for the nine months ending 30th September 2024.

The company recorded a turnover of N103.8 billion, representing a 46 per cent increase compared to the N71.2 billion recorded in the same period in 2023.

“The company recorded a turnover of N103.8 billion in the period under review, which represents a 46 per cent increase compared to the N71.2 billion turnover recorded in the corresponding period in 2023,” a statement from the company said.

“The company achieved a gross profit of N42.9 billion for the period ended 30th September 2024, which is an 88 per cent increase compared to the N22.8 billion reported for the same period last year.

“The total business results show a net profit of N11 billion for the period ended 30th September 2024, compared to a net profit of N7.5 billion for the corresponding period in 2023, representing a 47 per cent increase.”

Speaking on the results, the Managing Director, Tim Kleinebenne, said, “The consistency in our quarter-on-quarter sustained growth and performance remains a testament to our commitment to serving consumers with our best brands through our Growth Action Plan, which meets their daily needs for improved health and hygiene.

“Unilever Nigeria is pleased with its performance progress, which is based on the pillars of operational efficiency, cost optimisation, purposeful brands, and increasing market share across key categories.

“Unilever Nigeria will continue to strengthen its operations in the country to meet citizens’ needs in health and hygiene through our brands and products.”

As a centenary-old company and the longest-serving manufacturing company in Nigeria, Unilever Nigeria has stated its commitment to ensuring continuous socioeconomic impact and investment in Nigeria.