Umahi to Tinubu: Ebonyi people will vote massively for you

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has assured Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that the people of the state will vote massively for him.

Umahi gave the assurance while speaking at the commissioning of the Ebonyi State Governor’s Lodge in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to him, the South-East state is planning a mega rally for the APC presidential flagbearer.

“We would do a rally that has never been witnessed in the entire South-East in Ebonyi State. Any party that comes to Ebonyi and is able to get 10 percent of that population, we would allocate some votes to you because none of you can do that,” he said.

“So, we welcome Asiwaju and the governors to Ebonyi State for the mother of all rallies. Your excellency, you will see what an engineer can do when you come. We are not hiding to say that you are our candidate and you will take care of South-East people and all our votes will go to APC. There is no mistake about that.

“So, the people of the South-East, we have spoken. I am the Chairman of the South-East Governors’ Forum so, I speak on their behalf. We know where it would be better for us in 2023 and that is the APC.

The event was attended by Tinubu and other members of Nigeria’s ruling party.