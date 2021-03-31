Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi has expressed shock following an attack on some communities in the Ishielu local government area of the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen.

The attack took place on Monday night in Nkalaha, Obegu, Amazu, Nkalagu, and Umuhuali Autonomous Communities.

At least 20 persons were reportedly killed during the attack. Some accounts, however, suggests it could be much more.

Umahi who visited the communities on Tuesday to commiserate with the bereaved families and ascertain the assailants’ level of damage, expressed sadness over the gruesome attack.

He charged all the security agencies in the state to go after the perpetrators to bring them to justice.

“I got very shocking news this afternoon about the attack on about four communities in the state.

“We feel so sad that this kind of thing should happen in Ebonyi, we feel so worried for our country Nigeria, and we are short of words.

“We condemn this attack because it is capable of causing very serious killings if allowed to continue this way,” he said.

The governor appealed to the communities to remain calm and shun reprisals.