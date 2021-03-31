OBINNA EZUGWU

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) says it has began practical steps to drive home its AKURUO ULO PHILOSOPHY which propagates the crusade that Ndigbo should begin to invest a substantial part of their businesses in their homeland.

A statement by the chairman of ADF’s Bureau of Media and Publicity, Chief Abia Onyike, said the group has decided to set up pioneer farm projects in Imo and Ebonyi States to boost cooperative farming in Igbo rural communities.

The statement said ADF President, Prof. Uzodinma Nwala disclosed that the creation of the farms in Ezinihite and Ahiazu Local Government Areas in Mbaise, Imo State and Oso Edda in Ebonyi state would serve as pilot schemes to mobilize Igbo youths to participate in cooperative farming.

He explained that the idea of AKURUO ULO would become a driving force in the new phase of Igbo nationalism to pave way for economic vibrancy and regional autonomy, which he described as an inescapable tool for Igbo socio-cultural advancement.

Nwala stated that the agro-projects would encompass areas such as Crop planting, Piggery, Fishery, Ranching and Feedmill, with technological inputs and modified agricultural mechanization.

Meanwhile, a nine member Management Board has been inaugurated to drive the ADF AKURUO ULO agro-project and the propagation of its philosophy. The Board is headed by Dr. Patrick Chiemeka Chukwu, who will serve as Programmes Director. Other members of the board include: Prof. P.O. Ngoddy, Barr. Max Ozoaka, Rev. Prof. Philip Ogbonna, Dr. Onyi Gbujie, Dr. J. C. Chukwuokolo, Abia Onyike, Prof. Chinelo Nzelibe, Rev. Cannon Ugo Romanus and Chukwudi Iwuoha, who serves as Secretary of the Board.