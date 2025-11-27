Ukwa East Crisis: Abia Information Commissioner Condemns Violence, Calls for Calm

The Abia State Commissioner for Information and Leader of the Labour Party in Ukwa East Local Government Area, Prince Okey Kanu, has condemned the violent confrontation that erupted among councillors of the Ukwa East Legislative Council on Tuesday, 25 November 2025.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Kanu expressed deep concern over reports that disagreements within the legislative council escalated into unrest, including acts of violence and destruction of government property.

He described the development as unacceptable, stressing that such conduct tarnishes the image of both the local government and the Labour Party.

“I strongly condemn, in the clearest terms, every form of violence, intimidation, destruction of government property, and any behaviour capable of bringing the name of Ukwa East Local Government and the Labour Party into disrepute,” the statement read.

Kanu noted that while disagreements are expected in any democratic institution, they must be managed with maturity, discipline, and respect for due process. He emphasised that parliamentarians must never allow their differences to degenerate into confrontation or actions that undermine the integrity of the council.

The Commissioner urged councillors, party members, and supporters to exercise restraint and avoid statements or actions that could further heighten tensions.

He disclosed that the Labour Party leadership in Ukwa East, working with relevant authorities, has begun engaging all parties involved and investigating the circumstances that led to the crisis.

According to him, the objective is to restore peace, foster reconciliation, and ensure stability within the legislative council.

“Division is an ill wind that blows no one any good, and we must not allow temporary disagreements to derail the collective vision we share for our local government,” he warned.

Kanu reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining unity and progress in Ukwa East, assuring residents that measures were underway to rebuild trust and ensure responsible leadership.

He pledged ongoing efforts to ensure that the local government remains “a model of peace, responsible leadership, and democratic maturity.”