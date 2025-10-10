Connect with us

UK Introduces Temporary Work Visas for 82 Mid-Skilled Occupations Amid Labour Shortages
Published

12 mins ago

The United Kingdom has announced a new temporary work visa route for 82 mid-skilled occupations, including artists, carpenters, HR officers, and plumbers, as part of efforts to tackle widespread labour shortages across key sectors.

The announcement followed a report released on Thursday by the Migration Advisory Committee (MAC), commissioned by the Home Office, which outlined recommendations for a temporary migration pathway to strengthen the UK’s critical workforce.

Professor Brian Bell, chair of the MAC, said the temporary visas would be valid for between three and five years, allowing migrants to work in vital occupations while contributing to economic growth. He added that the committee also recommended in-country switching to higher-skilled roles under the UK’s existing skilled worker route to promote career progression.

“The committee believes this pathway should help bridge skill gaps in essential sectors without undermining local employment opportunities,” Bell said. “We also advise that English language requirements remain at level B1 to ensure workers can integrate effectively.”

Bell noted that the current list of occupations is provisional and subject to review before a final version is released in July 2026.

The 82 listed roles span a wide range of professions, including creative fields like writers, designers, and musicians; technical jobs such as IT technicians, data analysts, and laboratory staff; and manual trades like electricians, plumbers, welders, and construction workers.

Other occupations featured include HR and administrative officers, project support staff, vehicle mechanics, and quality assurance technicians, reflecting the breadth of the UK’s labour demands.

The initiative is part of the government’s broader effort to balance economic growth with immigration control by attracting skilled workers to sectors facing chronic shortages.

However, some analysts have warned that while the policy may help fill immediate gaps, its temporary nature and eligibility restrictions, including English proficiency requirements, may limit its long-term impact.

A final report confirming the approved occupations under the Temporary Shortage Occupation List is expected to be published in July 2026.

