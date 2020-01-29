By OBINNA EZUGWU

Leading pan African bank, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc has announced the appointments of Ms. Aisha Hassan-Baba and Kenneth Orji as Non-Executive Directors on the Group’s Board.

The appointment was contained in a statement posted on the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Wednesday and signed by its chairman, Tony Elumelu.

The statement said Mr Orji brings considerable experience of the pan-African market, having served as the Chairman of the group’s subsidiary in Ghana and a director of UBA Senegal and UBA Kenya, while Ms Hassan-Baba has a distinguished history of public service, policymaking and governance.

“We are delighted to welcome Aisha Hassan-Baba and Kenneth Orji to our Board of Directors.

“Both appointments bring significant experience to the Board, which will be a major asset to the Group,” the statement said.

Ms Hassan-Baba is a leading member of Nigeria’s legal profession, with decades of experience in public and private practice. An alumnus of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and the University of London, she chaired the committee that drafted the Nigerian Local Content in the Nonoil Sector Policy between 2012 and 2016. She is a former state Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice in Nigeria.

Mr Orji is a graduate of Economics from the University of Ibadan in Nigeria and an alumnus of the London School of Economics, where he graduated with a master’s degree in Accounting and Finance with over thirty years of financial services experience.

The statement said the new appointments are subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

The bank noted further that the appointments follows recent executive Board appointments of Oliver Alawuba as CEO, UBA Africa; Abdoul Aziz Dia as Executive Director Alawuba as CEO, UBA Africa; Abdoul Aziz Dia as for Treasury and International Banking; Chukwuma Nweke as the Executive Director, Retail Banking and Payments; and Chiugo Ndubisi as Group Chief Operating Officer.