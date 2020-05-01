Adebayo Obajemu

United Bank of Africa has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange of the retirement Mrs. Foluke Kafayat Abdulrazaq, a Non-Executive Director, from the Board of United Bank for Africa Plc, following the expiration of her tenure.

In a statement signed by the Group’s Company Secretary, Bili A. Odum, the notification is in accordance with the Nigeria Stock Exchange Rulebook. The statement read thus:

‘’We hereby notify the NSE of the retirement of Mrs. Foluke Kafayat Abdulrazaq, a Non-Executive Director, from the Board of United Bank for Africa Plc, following the expiration of her tenure. ‘’

‘’Mrs. Foluke Kafayat Abdulrazaq joined UBA Group in April 2008 and served on the Board of the Bank for 12 (twelve) years, successfully completing 3 (three) terms of 4 (four) years each. Among other Board roles, Mrs. Foluke Kafayat Abdulrazaq also served as the Chairman of the Board Credit Committee.’’

‘’The Board of United Bank for Africa Plc would like to express its appreciation to Mrs. Foluke Kafayat Abdulrazaq for her commitment, leadership and extensive contributions to UBA Group. The Board wishes her the very best in all her future endeavours.’’