N1 trillion allocation claim is false APC propaganda – Adeleke’s spokesperson

The Osun State Government has dismissed claims by the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Governor Ademola Adeleke has received and mismanaged ₦1 trillion in state allocations since assuming office, describing the allegation as “a deliberate falsehood and cheap propaganda.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the spokesperson to the governor, Mallam Olawale Rasheed, said the APC’s claim was “a mischievous fabrication aimed at undermining the widely acknowledged performance of the Adeleke administration.”

Rasheed said the opposition’s allegation reflects its “waning relevance and desperation” ahead of the 2026 governorship election.

“Governor Adeleke has not received anything close to ₦1 trillion since 2022,” he said. “The APC is merely spreading lies because it has run out of ideas and is struggling with its rapidly declining popularity.”

He stated that the current administration has prudently managed state resources to deliver impactful development across key sectors including health, education, infrastructure, agriculture, workers’ welfare, pensions, and technology development.

Rasheed listed several completed and ongoing projects, including:

Construction and rehabilitation of 322 kilometres of roads across Osun

Renovation of 200 primary healthcare centres

Rehabilitation of over 100 schools

Dualisation of roads in multiple towns

Upgrades of water schemes

Construction of flyover bridges

Purchase of new agricultural tractors

Ongoing upgrade of Osogbo Stadium to international standard

Local and grassroots development projects funded across communities

He added that Governor Adeleke has cleared large portions of arrears owed by the previous administration, including half salary and pension debts, and has enrolled over 30,000 pensioners in the state health insurance scheme – an initiative Rasheed described as “unprecedented.”

According to Rasheed, the Federal Debt Management Office recently confirmed that Osun’s debt profile has been reduced by 40% under Adeleke, even though the administration has not borrowed any funds since taking office.

He further emphasised that the governor does not draw security votes for personal use but ensures security expenditure is transparently processed.

Rasheed also noted that since the seizure of local government funds began under the APC-led federal structure, the state government has been solely funding local government operations to prevent hardship among workers and families.

“Teachers, pensioners, farmers, artisans, and market operators are openly appreciating the governor’s performance,” he said.

While acknowledging that the APC may find it difficult to admit its past failures, Rasheed urged the opposition to “allow Osun people to continue enjoying the benefits of responsible and people-focused governance.”