By Okey Onyenweaku

The management of UBA has promised to not only harness its talents and resources to deliver better and sterling results in the years to come, but to also deploy even greater innovations to drive its operations. Speaking at the tele conference organized by the bank last week, UBA’s GMD, Mr. Kennedy Uzoka who said the bank was built to last, revealed the far reaching measures taken by the institution to build the right kind of capacity for a better year ahead.

He explained that with the bank’s ‘Customer first’ philosophy, the bank was indeed growing in the right direction.

According to him, the bank is a realistic and conservative institution which is helping it to build capacity.

UBA’s PERFORMANCE FOR 2020

The pan-African financial institution recorded impressive growth across the key income lines, its audited results for the full-year ended December 31, 2020 has shown.

According to the 2020 audited financials filed at the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Monday, the bank’s gross earnings grew by 10.8 percent to N620.4 billion, compared to N559.8 billion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019. The bank’s total assets also grew by 37.0 percent to N7.7 trillion for the year under review.

The lender defied the challenging business environment occasioned by the Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant effect on economies globally, to post impressive Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N131.9 billion, compared to N111.3 billion at the end of the 2019 financial year.

In the same vein, the Profit After Tax (PAT) rose remarkably by 27.7 percent to N113.8 billion compared to N89.1 billion recorded at the end of the 2019 financial year.

On the cost side, Operating Expenses grew by 10.1 percent to N249.8 billion, as against N217.2 billion in 2019, which is well below average inflation rate of 13.2 per cent for the year, and also reflecting the bank’s cost effectiveness.

In its usual tradition of rewarding shareholders, the bank proposed a final dividend of N0.35 for every ordinary share of 50 kobo. The final dividend, which is subject to the affirmation of the shareholders at its Annual General Meeting, will bring the total dividend for the year to N0.52 as the bank had paid an interim dividend of N0.17 earlier in the year.

UBA recorded a remarkable 24 percent growth (to N2.6 trillion) in loans to customers, whilst customer deposits increased by 48.1 percent to N5.7 trillion, compared to N3.8 trillion recorded in the corresponding period of 2019, reflecting increased customer confidence, enhanced customer experience, successes from the ongoing business transformation programme and the further deepening of its retail banking franchise.

Commenting on the result, the Group Managing Director/CEO, Kennedy Uzoka noted that the year 2020 was important for UBA Group, as it gained further market share in most of its countries of operation.

He said, “We ended a very challenging year on a reassuring note. The Bank recorded double-digit growth in both our top and bottom lines, as gross earnings and after-tax profit grew by 10.8% and 27.7% to N620.4billion and N113.8 billion respectively. Return on equity was 17.2%, even as our cost-to-income ratio moderated to 61.3%. Our earnings per share of N3.20 is a 26.8% growth from the preceding year, as we continue to ensure maximum value creation for our highly esteemed shareholders.

Continuing, Uzoka said, “Despite the tumultuous impact of Covid-19 pandemic globally and across our 23 countries of operation, we created N519.0 billion additional loans as we continued to support our customers and their businesses. Customer deposits grew 48.1% to N5.7 trillion, driven primarily by additional N1.8 trillion in retail deposits. As a global bank, we remain well capitalized and determined to successfully drive financial inclusion on the continent through our innovative products and vast network. Our capital adequacy and liquidity ratios came in at 22.4% and 44.3%, well above the respective regulatory minimum of 15.0% and 30.0%.

Speaking on the bank’s strategy, he said, “Our primary strategy will continue to focus on providing excellent services from our customers’ standpoint, putting the customer first always. Looking ahead, I am inspired by the achievements we have made since the launch of our transformation programme. We have expanded market share considerably across the geographies where we operate and are consolidating our digital banking leadership in Africa. We will continue to leverage our diversified business model and dedicated workforce to further strengthen our position as ‘Africa’s Global Bank’.”

Also speaking on the performance, the Group Chief Financial Official, Ugo Nwaghodoh said, “The persistent low interest rate environment in 2020 exerted significant downward pressure on margins.

Notwithstanding, our interest income for the year grew by 5.7% (to N427.9 billion), driven by 8.2% and 7.5% year-on-year growth on interest income on loans and investment securities respectively. Our interest expense declined by 8% (to N168.4billion) driven largely by a 34.2% decline in interest expense on customer deposits in our Nigerian operations, bringing down the Group’s cost of funds to 2.9%, from 4% in 2019.

Nwaghodoh said, “We have prudently stepped-up our reserves for loan impairments, hence the 37.4% YoY growth to N22.4billion, implying a 0.9% cost of risk.

These reserves provide adequate cover for impairments and should help minimise the need for further reserves in the current year, in view of the improving global operating environment. Our NPL ratio has declined to 4.7% (from 5.3% in 2019), driven by growth in the loan book, robust credit risk monitoring architecture, and payment of Past Due Obligations (PDOs).

The CFO added that as Nigeria continues to see signs of recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic led by resumption of economic activities across the globe, increase in consumer spending, and continued progress on vaccine deployment, UBA is well- positioned for greater synergy across the Group. “We remain committed to our prudent risk management practices, and optimistic of best value for our stakeholders in the days ahead,” he added.

United Bank for Africa Plc is a leading Pan-African financial institution, offering banking services to more than twenty-one million customers, across over 1,000 business offices and customer touch points, in 20 African countries. With presence in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and France, UBA is connecting people and businesses across Africa through retail; commercial and corporate banking; innovative cross-border payments and remittances; trade finance and ancillary banking services.

Operating Environment

Though, the price of crude has hit $70, the times are still tough. Analysts believe it has become hard for firms to fly in such weak economies as Nigeria: where the economy which has just crawled out already slid in to recession by 0.11per cent; where inflation is hitting the roof top at about 16.4 per cent; where the Naira has lost value and vigour; where the budget deficit stood at -3.64% of GDP; where insecurity has halted business activities in some parts of Northern Nigeria; where unemployment remains very high; where government is unstable; and where economic policies are done to favour a section of the country.

Recently, the government also hiked the prices of fuel and electricity for the masses of the country which has more 82 per cent of its population in the poverty bracket.

‘’Who would expect companies to perform magic in a country where its citizens appear to have lost hope’’, a senior civil servant who would not want to be mentioned in print.

”A very challenging time to run a financial institution, however, it also offers a chance for those, who drive to showcase their big capacities”, an analysts who would not want his name mentioned in print said.

But the likes of UBA which have been resilient, innovative and target oriented have pushed against the head winds to remain strong. This has been reflected in its performance over the years.

Managing Director of HighCap Securities Ltd, Mr. David Adonri, told Business Hallmark that UBA’s stock price was very attractive.

“UBA’s P/E Ratio is not bad at all. What P/E Ratio means is if you buy that stock now at the current price, it could take you about 4 years or 3 years and 3months to recoup your investment on that stock. I think UBA stock is at good one at that P/E Ratio. An average P/E ratio that will make a stock attractive is usually about 5, that means that if you buy now you will recoup your money in five years. But generally the stock market is a long term market so in other countries, and particularly in mature markets they are actually looking at returns over a long time. In mature markets it actually takes about 10 to 20 years to recoup your investment. Ours here is below 10 years. 10 years is good. So UBA’s stock is attractive.’’

“Impressively, the bank recorded growth in both core and non-core income lines despite the pressured operating environment during the fiscal year. On the EPS of NGN3.20 (2019FY: NGN2.52), the board has proposed a final dividend of NGN0.35/s (vs. 2019FY: 0.80/s), which equates to a yield of 4.4% based on the closing price of NGN8.00 as of the 8th of March 2021,” said analysts at Cordros.

The lender (Company) has remained formidable in the midst of all odds.

In fact, in the previous years’ its strong performances have also provided a sturdy base for the vigour and strength which the lender has displayed.

Analysts are bullish on the bank which has shown vigour and promise.

One other significant thing about UBA is that it has long left its contemporaries behind and stands out as a leader.

UBA stock sparkles with high returns

Almost every management in business entities becomes jittery during times of economic contraction as the one we are in now. This is because business dynamics change and throw up stifling challenges to existing organisations at such moments.

The top management of banks in the country today, as a necessity, are in fact on and off in meetings trying to figure out the direction of things following the disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic among other derailing conditions of the economy.

This notwithstanding, investors are forever looking for the best investments from where the best yield and highest possible returns could be earned. Of course, there is a consensus that the banking industry is the most liquid and in that sector too, there appear to be the stocks that are most exciting to investors. Of the lot, UBA, the Pan-African bank has always striven to be among the best picks for investors who want to reap bountiful returns.

And even the ongoing hard times do not seem to deter the likes of UBA to push for better value for its investors.

The bank’s stock, according to Bloomberg analysis has gained 41.69 per cent year on year to close at N8.80 per share as at February 4, 2021. This is a good price given that the accompanying P/E Ratio of 3.74, and with outstanding shares of 34.2billion.

Experts say that the price-earnings ratio (P/E ratio) relates a company’s share price to its earnings per share. They further explained that high P/E ratio could mean that a company’s stock is over-valued, or else that investors are expecting high growth rates in the future.

A discussion around P/E Ratio shows that a good or bad price to earnings ratio will necessarily depend on the industry in which the company is operating. ‘’Some industries will have higher average price to earnings ratios, while others will have lower ratios. For example, as of January 2020, publicly-traded US coal companies had an average P/E ratio of only about 7, compared to more than 60 for software companies. If you want to get a general idea of whether a particular P/E ratio is high or low, you can compare it to the average P/E of the competitors within its industry’’, one commentator remarked.

Analysts believe that If a company has a lower P/E, you get more earnings for your investment. This makes a low-P/E stock a good value, but it can also simply indicate that investors aren’t very confident about the company’s prospects. UBA belongs to this category of stocks with its P/E Ratio 3.74.

Research reveals that a stock is considered overvalued when its current price isn’t supported by its P/E ratio or earnings projection. If a company’s stock price is 50 times earnings, for example, it’s likely overvalued compared to a company that’s trading for 10 times earnings. UBA ‘s Earnings per share currently stands at 2.36 kobo, indicating that it is undervalued.

This an indication that its stock has a potential to appreciate in due course, and maybe when the prevailing head and tail winds are over.

Recall that UBA’s stock had been the highest priced banking stock at N37.99 per share as at February 13, 2007 and investors reaped hugely back then. This was however, during the boom time.

Its audited result for the period ended December 31, 2019 revealed that there was a 13.3% increase in the company’s profit after tax.

UBA reported total interest income of N404.8 billion in full-year 2019, marking an 11.5% increase when compared to N362.9 billion that was reported for the preceding year.

While its net interest income stood at N221.9 billion, increasing by 8%, up from N205.6 billion, the tier-1 bank recorded a profit before income tax of N111.3 billion and this is 4.2% more than the N106.8 billion that was recorded in FY 2018.

The Pan-African Bank raked in profit after of N89.08 billion, indicating that a 13.3% increase when compared to the N78.6 billion that was recorded in 2018.

Earnings per share which is attributed to owners of the company during the period under review is N2.52.

‘’We achieved a profit before tax of N90.4 billion and N77.1 billion, after tax, delivering an annualized ROE of 16.4%. We have continued to record significant progress in our financial inclusion propositions which have helped us moderate cost-of-funds to 3.2% (4.0% in FY 2019), as low-cost deposits (which accounts for 76.2% of our customer deposits) grew 40.8% by the end of the third quarter. Our Direct Sales Agents, Agency Banking Network, and Digital Banking propositions have positioned us at the forefront of financial inclusion across geographies where we operate’’, said GMD, Kennedy Uzoka.

Overall, this is not a mean performance by any standards, especially at a time when the head and tail winds are strongest and devastating for businesses not only in Nigeria but also all over the world.

The twin barreled pandemic; that is that of Coronavirus and the price of crude ( Price of crude hovers between $50 and $55 now)which have disrupted businesses, supply chains and even caused many deaths all over the world seem to have placed a strong knee on the neck of many firms and ‘they can’t breathe.’

The lender (Company) has remained formidable in the midst of all odds.

In fact, in the previous years’ its strong performances have also provided a sturdy base for the vigour and strength which the lender has displayed.

Analysts are bullish on the bank which has shown vigour and promise.

One other significant thing about UBA is that it has long left its contemporaries behind and stands out as a leader.

And here is how Adonri situates it:

‘UBA has promised to pay dividends in 2020. I will take it from the historical perspective. UBA was one of the three old dominant banks and among them, I mean Union Bank and First Bank have been seriously troubled to the point that they have fallen down the pecking order. Union Bank and First Bank are now rubbing shoulders with the tier 2 and 3 banks.

‘’But UBA has remained entrenched as a tier 1 bank. That shows that the bank is resonant and has continued to grow from strength to strength. For several years it has been bedeviled by the kind of challenges that have burdened the other banks.

‘’Though it has its own internal problems. But it has been able to weather the storm. It has been able to do that because of the kind of re-invigorated leadership that one person has brought to the table and that is Tony Elumelu. Tony has kept that pedigree and has been able consolidate the bank, making a very vibrant and competitive brand.

‘’Then their cross border expansion has added huge value to the bank. The bank is now entrenched in the international arena, I think for that bank the sky is its limit, especially now that there is AFCTA. The African continental trade pact which will bring most African countries to trade among themselves is a definite boon. Most of those transactions will run through banks and UBA is one of the banks that is positioned to benefit from that trade’’, Adonri concluded.

We are watching.