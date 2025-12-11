U.S. intercepts Nigerian-owned supertanker over suspected oil theft, piracy and drug trafficking

The United States Coast Guard, supported by the U.S. Navy, has seized a Nigerian-owned supertanker, Skipper, amid serious allegations of crude oil theft, piracy, and involvement in transnational organised crime.

Skipper, a 20-year-old Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) with IMO Number 9304667, is linked to Nigeria-based Thomarose Global Ventures Ltd., though its registered owner is listed as Triton Navigation Corp., located in the Marshall Islands. Officials said the vessel was illegally flying the Guyanese flag at the time of its interception.

Guyana’s Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) has since clarified that the tanker is not listed on its national ship registry, confirming it had no authorisation to use the country’s flag.

U.S. security officials disclosed that the operation was carried out under American law enforcement authority, with President Donald Trump announcing the seizure on 10 December 2025.

Investigators are also probing claims that the supertanker was transporting a large quantity of hard drugs and was tied to a broader criminal network with links to Iranian and other Islamist-backed money-laundering financiers.

A search of records at Nigeria’s Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) revealed that Thomarose Global Ventures Ltd., associated with the ship’s ownership and management, is currently inactive.