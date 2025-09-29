U.S. Ambassador hails Otti’s leadership, says Abia sets example for South-East governance

The United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Richard Mills, has described the leadership style of Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, as a model for good governance that could be replicated across the entire South-East region.

Mills, who spoke in Umuahia during a two-day working visit to the governor, praised Otti’s commitment to reforms in infrastructure, security, economic growth, and transparency.

“Your leadership in Abia has brought real, positive change,” the envoy said. “Your focus on infrastructure and addressing security challenges has truly transformed the state. We believe it is a powerful example of how to improve governance across the South-East.

“Let me also take a moment to say how much the United States values its partnership with Abia and with the South-East region of Nigeria. There are tremendous opportunities here for business and commercial interests. Your administration’s commitment to fostering growth, empowering youth, and creating a transparent and accountable government aligns very closely with what U.S. businesses look for when investing.”

The ambassador explained that his visit to Abia was aimed at discovering opportunities for collaboration and deepening U.S.–Abia partnerships in areas of mutual interest.

Otti welcomes partnership

Responding, Governor Otti thanked the U.S. envoy, describing the visit as a strong endorsement of his administration’s direction.

“We know it is not every day that the American government visits a state, so this is a mark of endorsement for us,” Otti said. “We don’t believe in grants and aids; rather, we seek partnerships where both sides can add value working together. This is probably the SME capital of Nigeria, and there are many areas we can collaborate.”

The governor highlighted reforms in healthcare, education, waste management, digital technology, and support for small and medium-scale enterprises as priority areas where U.S.–Abia cooperation could be beneficial.

High-level meeting

Mills later held a closed-door meeting with Otti, joined by top government officials including the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Kenneth Kalu; Chief of Staff, Pastor Caleb Ajagba; and commissioners overseeing power, health, science and technology, petroleum and mineral resources, poverty alleviation, transport, environment, and agriculture. Also present were the Chief Strategy Officer, Chief Economic Adviser, Chairman of the Civil Service Commission, and the governor’s technical assistant.

The ambassador’s two-day visit was widely seen in Umuahia as a significant vote of confidence in the Otti administration.