Two soldiers arrested for killing Yobe Islamic cleric, Sheikh Aisami

The Yobe State Police Command says it has arrested two soldiers in connection to killing of Sheikh Goni Aisami, a renowned Islamic scholar, who was murdered on Friday around 9pm while on his way to Gashua from Kano.

Sources said the cleric was killed by the soldiers after giving them a lift from Nguru military checkpoint to Jaji-maji, a nearby community under Karasuwa Local Government Area of Yobe State.

According to the sources, he was shot dead while his car, a red Honda Accord (Discussion Continues), which was taken away by the soldiers before they were apprehended by the police.

Confirming the incident, spokesman for the Yobe State Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, said the two arrested soldiers are Lance Corporal John Gabriel and Lance Corporal Adamu Gideon of 241 Recce Battalion, Nguru, Yobe State.

He said the two suspects had been taken to Criminal Investigation Department of the command in Damaturu for investigation.

The popular Islamic scholar was buried on Saturday in Gashua town of Yobe State amid tears by thousands of his students, family members as well as associates.

Meanwhile, Governor Mai Mala Buni on Sunday expressed sadness over the murder of the cleric.

In a statement issued by his Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, the governor described the circumstances surrounding the murder as sad, regrettable, and most unfortunate.

“The alleged circumstances surrounding the death are most unfortunate and will be investigated thoroughly. The government will ensure that every detail is investigated and anyone found wanting, will face the full wrath of the law.

“The state government will work closely with the security agencies to unravel every detail to ensure justice is done,” he said.

The governor condoled with the family of the deceased, the people of Bade local government area and the entire state over the death of Aisami.

Buni called on them to remain calm and law-abiding as the investigation was ongoing and would be pursued to its logical conclusion.

He prayed to Allah for the repose of the soul of the deceased and to give his immediate family and the entire people of the state, the fortitude to bear the loss.