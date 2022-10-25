Miracle Amatobi, a two-month-old baby, has been amputated after being beaten by her father, Confidence Amatobi, 31, for disturbing his sleep.

Amatobi was said to have hit Miracle with a plastic hanger for disturbing his sleep.

The baby was injured in the process and one of his arms has been amputated as a result.

According to ABN TV, the Imo State chapters of the National Human Right Commission and the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists have called on the Imo State Government and police to immediately arrest and prosecute Amatobi for the assault.

The baby’s arm was amputated at the paediatrics ward of the Federal Medical Centre, FMC Owerri.