Two persons have been killed during an early morning attack on the residence of Yoruba nation agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho, in the Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo State, his spokesman, Olayomi Koiki, has said.

Ikoko said the situation had become very worrisome, regretting, on Facebook live broadcast, that two Yoruba sons were killed killed by soldiers.

“The situation now is very bad. Two Yoruba sons have been killed in the house of Chief Sunday Igboho. The two dead bodies have been taken away by the military. We do not know of the location where they were taken to,” he said.

Koiki, who said the house was attacked around 1am on Thursday, also alleged the identities of the attackers to be soldiers.

He said the situation is getting worse as more security forces have arrived in seven military patrol vans.

“I can confirm that those who came are definitely Nigerian soldiers. There are more than 100 soldiers that came,” he said.

“The situation is very active as more security operatives in about seven Nigerian Army patrol vans have arrived.”

It was gathered that cars and walls of Igboho’s house were riddled with bullets during the invasion.

Some of the occupants of the house were said to have been whisked away by the invaders who were claimed to have dresses in military camouflage.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Oyo State, Adewale Osifeso, when contacted by PUNCH, said he also heard about the invasion but he would find out to know what happened.

The reported attack is coming hours to a planned rally for the secession of ‘Yoruba Nation’ in Lagos State. Igboho has been going across the South-West geopolitical zone to crusade his secessionist campaign, citing injustice meted out to the people of the region as well as worsening insecurity as reasons for his agitation.

Thursday attack is one of the many reported attacks on Igboho and his Ibadan residence since January 2021 when he issued a seven-day ultimatum to killer herders in the Ibarapa area of Oyo State.

On January 26, 2021, some faceless hoodlums reportedly attacked the Soka residence of Igboho also in Ibadan and gutted the house.

The PUNCH had also earlier reported that pandemonium broke out on February 26, 2021 along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway when Igboho and his supporters were on their way to meet with 93-year-old Afenifere chieftain, Ayo Adebanjo.

In a viral video, a shirtless Igboho was seen with his men daring security operatives and throwing expletives at the operatives identified as men of the Department of State Services but the attempt failed and the DSS subsequently denied the attempted arrest.