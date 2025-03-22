Connect with us

Two arrested for exhuming corpses, selling parts in Oyo
The Police Command in Oyo State said it has arrested two suspects over the alleged exhumation of corpses and the sale of their parts to ritualists.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Adewale Osifeso, disclosed this in a statement made available to journalists on Friday in Ibadan.

He noted that the arrest of the suspects was made possible following a tip-off received by detectives at the Iyaganku Divisional Police Headquarters in Ibadan.

Osifeso stated that acting on intelligence, detectives were immediately deployed to conduct a search of the residence of one of the suspects located in the Muslim area of Ibadan.

“During the search, a female human torso and other dismembered human remains, including severed limbs and dried bones, which were stored in bags and paint buckets, were recovered.

“In his confession, the suspect claimed to have exhumed the corpse from a cemetery in Awa-Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, and admitted to selling the body parts to ritualists,” the command’s spokesman said.

According to him, the suspect later led detectives to the cemetery, where his claim was verified and further confession led to the arrest of the second suspect, a septuagenarian, who bought some human parts from him.

“He also admitted to his involvement in the illicit trade in human body parts.

“The case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department for detailed investigation, as efforts are being intensified to identify and apprehend all those involved,” Osifeso said.

He said that the Commissioner of Police in the State, Johnson Ademola, had alerted managers of cemeteries to exercise heightened vigilance in light of recent instances of ritualists exhuming corpses.

Ademola further warned transporters to scrutinise the contents of their passengers’ bags and baggage to avoid inadvertently facilitating illicit activities.

NAN

