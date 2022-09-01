Twitter introduces edit button, to be available September

Microblogging platform, Twitter, has introduced its highly requested Edit Tweet feature.

The introduction comes after many years of request and will be available first to some paying Twitter subscribers later in September.

According to Twitter, the feature is currently undergoing “internal testing.”

“Tweets will be able to be edited a few times in the 30 minutes following their publication,” according to a Twitter blog post. “Edited Tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label so it’s clear to readers that the original Tweet has been modified.”