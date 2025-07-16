The Federal High Court in Lagos has discharged a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, of charges bordering on money laundering and theft to the tune of N6.9billion.

The trial judge, Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke, upheld a no-case submission filed by Fayose, ruling that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission failed to link him to the alleged crime or establish a prima facie case to warrant him opening his defence.

Fayose was first arraigned in 2018 before Justice Mojisola Olatoregun, but the EFCC later secured a transfer of the case to Justice Aneke.

The anti-graft agency had accused Fayose of receiving N1.2billion for his 2014 governorship campaign and collecting $5million in cash from a former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro, without going through any financial institution.

The former Ekiti governor was also accused of laundering various sums, including over N1.6billion, which was allegedly used to acquire properties through companies such as De Privateer Ltd and Still Earth Ltd.

Fayose and his company, Spotless Investment Ltd, were re-arraigned before Justice Aneke on 11 counts bordering on money laundering and theft.

The alleged offences were said to have been committed while he served as governor and involved funds reportedly linked to the Office of the National Security Adviser.

At the hearing on Wednesday, Fayose’s lawyer, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN), argued that the EFCC failed to prove any of the allegations.

He also noted that Abiodun Agbele, who was allegedly involved in the transactions, was not charged alongside Fayose.

Advertisement

“With due respect, the predicate offences on which these charges are based do not hold water. Criminal breach of trust and conspiracy are distinct, and no co-conspirator was charged alongside the defendant,” Agabi submitted.

The court agreed and discharged the former governor.