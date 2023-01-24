Troops foil ISWAP’s ambush, neutralize scores of terrorists

Troops of 25 Brigade, Operation Hadin Kai, have repelled an attack by the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

The incident happened in Komala village along the road leading to Maiduguri from Damboa town, Borno state, Zagazola Makama, a counter insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region said in a report.

Makama quoted sources saying that the elimination of the ISWAP fighters followed a failed ambush launched on the troops on fighting patrol.

The insurgents were said to have attacked the troops on a Hilux truck, an MRAP, and a number of motorcycles.

But efforts of the air task force and the ground troops led to the troops’ successful outing, the publication said.

It said while some were killed during the gun battle, others fled with gun wounds.

“We also succeeded in collecting one Gruntruck, MRAP as well as three motorcycles from the terrorists,” the publication quoted the source.

“ISWAP terrorists have continued to suffer a humiliating defeat in the hands of our troops. On January 13, the troops killed several of the terrorists and destroyed their MRAP when they attacked their own troops in Azir.

“The baggers attempted to try their luck on us but God was on our side. The victory is very glaring.”

The military has continued to win out on ISWAP and foil a series of their ambush in recent days.

On a similar outing in Azir village on January 13, the same troops of the 25 brigade repelled an attack by ISWAP.

The ISWAP fighters attacked a military camp with three mine-resistant ambush-protected (MRAP) vehicles and four gun trucks on Friday evening.

During the battle which was supported by the air component, several insurgents were killed, while three soldiers were severely wounded.