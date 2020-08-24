Adebayo Obajemu

The National Bureau of Statistics in its Transport Fare Watch report for July 2020 revealed that average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 26.41% year on year.

The report covers the following categories namely bus journey within the city per drop constant route; bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person; air fare charge for specified routes single journey; journey by motorcycle (Okada) per drop; and water way passenger transport.

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 7.62% month-on-month and by 26.41% year-on-year to N247.46 in July 2020 from N229.94 in June 2020. States with highest bus journey fare within city were Zamfara (N500.40), Nassarawa (N358.20) and Cross River (N350.00) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bauchi (N145.10), Rivers (N170.00) and Kebbi (N170.20).

Average fare paid by commuters for bus journey intercity increased by 4.09% month-on-month and by 17.24% year-on-year to N1,898.14 in July 2020 from N1,823.62 in June 2020. States with highest bus journey fare intercity were Abuja FCT (N4,190.00), Sokoto (N2,734.00) and Adamawa (N2,700.00) while States with lowest bus journey fare within city were Bauchi (N1,250.20), Enugu/Kano (N1,260.00) and Bayelsa (N1,283.60).

Average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey increased by 19.09% month-onmonth and increased by 19.79% year-on-year to N36,611.22 in July 2020 from N30,743.65 in June 2020. States with highest air fare were Lagos (N39,600.00), Abuja FCT/Rivers (N39,000.00), Anambra (N38,750.00) while States with lowest air fare were Akwa Ibom (N30,500.00), Sokoto (N32,500.00), and Katsina (N35,000.00).

Average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 9.06% month-on-month and by 45.38% year-on-year to N172.46 in July 2020 from N158.14 in June 2020. States with highest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Rivers (N294.20), Kogi (N289.60) and Yobe (N264.00) while states with lowest journey fare by motorcycle per drop were Adamawa (N79.00), Katsina (N85.10) and Kebbi (N97.50).

Average fare paid by passengers for water way passenger transport increased by 3.42% month-on-month and by 17.67% year-on-year to N648.26 in July 2020 from N626.81 in June 2020. States with highest fare by water way passenger transport were Delta (N2,000.00), Bayelsa (N1,970.00) and Rivers (N1,941.00) while states with lowest fare by water way passenger transport were Borno (N139.00), Gombe (N199.50) and Abuja FCT (N254.00)