Connect with us

Business

Transcorp Hotels announces divestment from Transcorp Hotels Calabar Limited
Advertisement

Business

Heritage Bank head office shut over sack of staff

Business

Ecobank settles $500m Eurobond after five-year tenure

Business

Lagos-Calabar road: Landmark raises alarm as govt begins rapid sand filling of it beachfront

Business

Discos generated N294.95bn in Q4 2023, customer base increased by 3.46%

Business

Market halts 8 days of consecutive losses, inches up by 0.10%

Business

Depleted foreign reserves used to settle obligations, not to defend naira - CBN gov

Business

N200m, 3SUVs up for grabs in Access Bank DiamondXtra Season 16

Business

World Bank, ADB partner to connect 300m people to electricity by 2030

Business

Obi decries deplorable power situation, says 13,000mw for 200,000mw demands unacceptable

Business

Transcorp Hotels announces divestment from Transcorp Hotels Calabar Limited

Published

9 hours ago

on

Transcorp Hotels announces divestment from Transcorp Hotels Calabar Limited

Transcorp Hotels Plc, the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), has announced the divestment of its 100% interest in Transcorp Hotels Calabar Limited to Eco Travels and Tours Limited, an indigenous hospitality company.

Eco Travels and Tours has a diversified portfolio including hotel management, wellness and fitness facilities, family-centric spaces, and interior and exterior design and decoration.

Transcorp Hotels strategic focus is on Abuja and the significant continuing investment in the iconic Transcorp Hilton Hotel and in development opportunities in Lagos.

News continues after this Advertisement

In its published 2023 audited financial statements, the Company recorded 36% revenue growth and with the ongoing execution of its business strategies and optimization of new business opportunities, will continue to deliver even greater value to all its stakeholders.

Transcorp Hotels Plc is the hospitality subsidiary of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp Group), one of Nigeria’s largest conglomerates. Transcorp Hotels Plc. is consistently reshaping the hospitality landscape in Africa, aligning with its mission to lead in the industry and contribute to Nigeria’s growth while positively impacting lives. Notably, in 2023, the company’s shares concluded the year as the top-performing stock on the Nigerian Exchange.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *