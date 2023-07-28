The half Year financial report of Transcorp Hotel Plc for the period ended June 30th 2023 reveals that the company grew by 26.67% in Turnover closing at N18.984 billion from the previous close of N14.986 billion in 2022.

The Profit after Tax (PAT), advanced by 45.52% to arrive at N2.46 billion above N1.69 million recorded in H1’22.

The company grew its shareholders’ Earning Per Share (EPS) by over 45.52% better than EPS recorded same period last year in H1’22.

At a reference price of N37.5, the PE Ratio stood at 157.9x with earnings yield of 0.63%.