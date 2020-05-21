Adebayo Obajemu

Transcorp Hotel on Wednesday notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the closed period of the company to finalize a proposed Rights Issue.

In a statement signed by the company secretary Chike Anikwe, the group stated thus:

“The Board of Directors of Transcorp Hotels Plc has scheduled its 73rd Board meeting to hold on June 3rd, 2020, to consider a Rights Issue of the Company.”

Consequently, the Company hereby notifies the Exchange of the commencement of its closed period from May 19, 2020 up to twenty-four (24) hours after the publication of the Rights Issue. All Transcorp Hotels Plc insiders have been duly informed accordingly