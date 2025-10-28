Owen Omogiafo

Transnational Corporation Plc has announced an impressive set of unaudited financial results for the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, underscoring its position as one of Africa’s most resilient conglomerates. The Group delivered a revenue of N413.4 billion, representing a 39% year-on-year growth from N297.7 billion recorded in Q3 2024.

Transcorp Group’s Profit Before Tax (PBT) climbed by 18% to N124.5 billion, compared to N105.5 billion in the same period last year. Profit After Tax (PAT) also rose by 20.5%, reaching N91.4 billion, up from N75.9 billion in Q3 2024. The Group maintained a gross profit margin of 48%, a testament to disciplined cost management and strategic pricing across all its business segments.

The strong results were driven by stellar performance in both the power and hospitality divisions. In the power sector, Transcorp’s subsidiaries , Transcorp Power Plc and Transafam Power, expanded generation capacity across all plants, now providing over 20% of Nigeria’s installed power capacity. The Group’s commitment to bridging Nigeria’s energy deficit remains central to its growth trajectory.

The hospitality arm, Transcorp Hotels Plc, recorded a remarkable rebound, buoyed by the successful launch of the Transcorp Centre Abuja, a 5,000-capacity world-class events venue. This landmark facility, alongside the flagship Transcorp Hilton Abuja, has redefined hospitality excellence in Nigeria, cementing Transcorp’s leadership in the sector.

Commenting on the results, Dr. Owen Omogiafo, OON, President and Group CEO of Transcorp Plc, said:

“Transcorp’s robust revenue and earnings delivery demonstrates the success of our strategic direction, operational excellence, and portfolio-wide efficiency. Driven by our purpose to ‘Improve Lives and Transform Africa’, we will continue to optimise our businesses to deliver superior stakeholder value.”

Chairman of Transcorp Group, Tony O. Elumelu, CFR, also praised the company’s performance, noting that the Group’s disciplined execution and diversified portfolio have positioned it for sustained growth.

“As Nigeria’s leading conglomerate, we are unrelenting in our commitment to deliver superior shareholder returns and champion economic growth. Our businesses continue to power opportunity in Nigeria’s vital sectors, from energy to hospitality , driving transformation and prosperity.”

Advertisement

The Group’s management highlighted that its growth was underpinned by operational efficiency, strategic cost control, and increased demand across its service lines. Transcorp’s power generation businesses benefited from expanded output and improved grid stability, while its hospitality operations capitalised on a post-pandemic surge in business travel, conferences, and large-scale events.

Analysts have hailed the company’s performance as a strong indicator of Nigeria’s private sector resilience amid global and domestic headwinds. Transcorp’s diversified investment model,spanning power, hospitality, and energy exploration (OPL281), continues to serve as a hedge against sectoral volatility while offering investors exposure to Nigeria’s most promising industries.

Looking ahead, Transcorp Group says it remains confident of finishing the year on a strong note. The company reiterated its commitment to operational excellence, innovation, and sustainability as key drivers of long-term value creation. As macroeconomic conditions improve, the conglomerate believes it is well-positioned to take advantage of Nigeria’s vast growth potential and contribute meaningfully to national development.