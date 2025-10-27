Gov. Otti at the flagging off of reconstruction works on the Umuahia/Ikot Ekpene Road

Abia State Governor, Dr. Alex Otti, has broken another jinx of undertaking the reconstruction of a Federal Government-owned Trunk A road that run through the state to other states of the federation, when he flagged-off the reconstruction of the long abandoned and politicized 25 kilometres Umuahia–Ikot Ekpene Road that links the state with Akwa-Ibom State.

The job is billed to be delivered within 18 months and will have solar street lights and other necessary features when completed.

One of the strategic Federal Government roads that Governor Otti had taken over the responsibility to fix and put to use is the Umuahia/ Abiriba/Ohafia/Arochukwu stretch of road that had served as the food basket of the Eastern Region of Nigeria.

On the list of reconstructed roads is the recently commissioned Port Harcourt Road and Ohanko Roads in Aba, as well as the ancient Omenuko Bridge in Arochukwu Local Government Area of the state, and many others.

These roads had long been abandoned by previous administrations in the state, but used as political evidences of marginalization against Abia State and its people by the Federal Government.

Speaking while flagging-off the project over the weekend at the Umuahia Timber Market, Gov. Otti said his administration does not accept the doctrine of dichotomy in road construction.

While explaining that thought the Umuahia – Ikot Ekpene Road is a federal highway, he said he decided to intervene after securing necessary approvals from the Federal Government.

The governor, who titled his address: ‘The End of a Nightmare”, said that the project symbolises his administration’s commitment to reversing years of infrastructural decay, stressing that his administration’s focus on road infrastructure is already yielding tangible results across the state.

He described the project as an end to the age long nightmare of motorists and communities along that corridor.

“We do not accept the doctrine of dichotomy when it comes to roads, because the majority of the users are our people who ply them daily to work or to push their agro-produce to urban markets for sale.

“We have since made a resolute commitment that every road that passes through the length and breadth of Abia State, whether designated as Federal, State, or Local Government, shall be viewed and maintained to be supportive of our economic and social endeavours” Gov. Otti stated”.

Governor Otti used the forum to salute President Bola Tinubu for granting approval for the state to take-over the project, and the Minister of Works, Engr. Dave Umahi, for his support.

Otti also commended the Federal Government for refusing to be misled by the petty designs of a few unpatriotic political actors from the Abia State who attempted to scuttle the initiative just to score cheap popularity with the president.

Also speaking, the Senator representing Abia Central Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, Senator Austin Akobundu, and the Deputy Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Austin Nmeregini, while noting that the road is a federal road, commended Gov. Otti for his resolve to fix it.

They described the road as economically strategic and lamented that the road had remained in deplorable condition for decades despite repeated assurances by previous administrations to fix it.

Earlier in his remarks, the state Commissioner for Works, Engr. Otumchere Oti, represented by the Permanent Secretary, Engr. Izuchukwu Onwughara, said that the project, which would transform and change the lives of Abians would break a jinx of over 40 years of being in a deplorable state.

He described the project as “a testament to the visionary leadership of His Excellency, the Governor of Abia State, who has prioritized infrastructural development as a cornerstone for economic growth and social progress”, Engr. Oti stated.

The commissioner enjoined the beneficiaries to take ownership of the road and cooperate with the contractor.

Also, the President General, Ndume Otuka Autonomous Community, Sir John Onyiro, lamented that the road has been used for political campaigns by successive administrations and commended Governor Otti for remembering the people and assured him that the people would ensure that he is re-elected in 2027.

Asked for his comments, the member representing the people of Ikwuano – Umuahia Federal Constituency in the green chamber, Chief Obi Aguocha, noted that Gov. Otti has broken jinx across the 3 zones of Abia State by fixing strategic infrastructures long forgotten by successive Governments for more than two decades.

Aguocha made reference to the Port-Harcourt and Ohanku Roads in Abia South, the Omenuko Bridge and the defying of the age- long myth associated with the difficulty in accessing Arochukwu in Abia North zone. And, for today in Abia Central, the highly strategic Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road, including the Ariam Usaka Ring Road which had never seen sign of caterpillars before now.

He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Gov. Otti, saying that the two projects directly affect his constituents from Umuahia to Ikwuano.

The flag-off attracted many dignitaries and stakeholders from all walks of life, while the people rolled out drums for dances in appreciation of the good works of the governor.