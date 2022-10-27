Trading upbeat as NGXASI rises further by 0.16%

Activities on the floor of Nigerian Stock Market on Wednesday remained upbeat for the 5th consecutive sessions as the All Share Index rose further by 0.16% to settle at 44,859.83 points compared to 44,788.14 points recorded on Tuesday.

The market capitalisation grew by N39 billion to close at N24.434 trillion, from N24.395 trillion recorded in the previous session.

Aggregate volume and value of traded stocks settled at 90.518 million units and N3.367 billion in 3,144 deals.

Market Breadth

Market Breadth closed negative as 11 stocks gained against 17 stocks that declined in their share prices

Percentage Gainers

RTBRISCOE and MULTIVERSE led the gainers chart with 10.00% growth each to close at N0.33 and N4.62 from the previous close of N0.30 and N4.20 respectively

University Press, FTNCOCOA and GEREGU also gained weight ahead of other stocks by 9.15%, 7.41% and 5.45% respectively.

Percentage Losers

CUTIX PLC tops the price decliners’ list, shedding 6.51% of its share price to close at N2.01 from N2.15.

Sovereign Trust Insurance, Jaize Bank and Dangote Sugar, also shed their share prices by 3.85%, 6.19% and 5.83% respectively.

Volume Drivers

GEREGU traded about 12.8 million units of its shares in 78 deals, valued at about N1.3 billion.

Zenith Bank traded about 6 million units of its shares in 302 deals, valued at N122.7 million.