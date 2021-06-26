OBINNA EZUGWU

The Board of Total Nigeria Plc has approved a total dividend of N2.06 billion at N6.08 per share for the 2020 financial year.

The decision was reached at the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the company, held at The Civic Centre, Lagos on 17th of June, 2021, an official disclosure signed by the company’s secretary, Bunmi Popoola-Mordi and sent to the Nigerian Exchange Group Limited (NGX), said.

“It was resolved that a dividend of N6.08 (Six Naira, Eight Kobo) per share as recommended by the directors be and is hereby payable on Friday 18th June, 2021 to all holders of ordinary shares whose names appear in the Register of Members at close of business on the 16th of April, 2021 subject to deduction of withholding tax at the rate applicable on the date of payment,” the notice said.

“Sequel to this, the approved dividend rate of N6.08 per share will be paid on all the issued 339,521,837 ordinary shares of the company.

“Other key decisions reached at the AGM include;

Three Directors were re-elected into the Board, namely: Mr. Stanislas Mittelman, Mrs. Lesley Baxter-Green and Mr Alexander Adotevi.

Directors and Auditors remuneration for the 2021 financial year were fixed.

Five persons were elected as members of the statutory audit committee for the 2021 financial year