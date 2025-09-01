Connect with us

Business

Top 20 Performing Stocks in August 2025: Insurance Sector Dominates as Recapitalization Sparks Rally
Advertisement

Business

Mixed fortunes for insurance sector as LASACO, AIICO, AXA, others post negative growth

Business

Nigerian equities dip 0.50% WoW as profit-taking hits 57 stocks

Business

Delayed capital budget raises alarm as experts warn of escalating costs, economic risks

Business

While Nigerians struggle, Jaiz Bank soars: what’s the secret?

Business

Export of food products worsens hunger, poverty amidst boom in dollar inflow

Business

SMEs lament as American govt imposes $80 duty on US-bound postal shipments

Business

Elumelu's Heirs Energies leads Nigeria’s oil and gas sector's resurgence

Business

Lagos N500bn Food Security Programme threatens banks, butchers 

Business

Switzerland backs Nigeria’s bid for IMO Category ‘C’ Council seat

Business

Top 20 Performing Stocks in August 2025: Insurance Sector Dominates as Recapitalization Sparks Rally

Published

6 hours ago

on

Top 20 Performing Stocks in August 2025: Insurance Sector Dominates as Recapitalization Sparks Rally

August 2025 was a bullish month for the Nigerian stock market, as strong buying momentum pushed several equities to new highs before profit-taking set in toward month-end.

The Nigerian Exchange All-Share Index (ASI) and market capitalization climbed to record levels of 146,570.71 points and ₦92.73 trillion on August 7, driven by robust earnings, macroeconomic stability, and sectoral reforms, particularly in insurance.

 

However, by the end of August, profit-taking trimmed gains, bringing the ASI to 140,295.49 points and market capitalization to ₦88.77 trillion. Despite this pullback, August will be remembered for the remarkable surge in insurance stocks, following the signing of the Nigerian Insurance Industry Reform Act (NIIRA) 2025 by President Bola Tinubu.

The recapitalization directive in the Act sparked renewed investor interest, lifting previously dormant insurance equities to impressive heights. Out of the top 10 gainers, eight were insurance firms, underlining the sector’s dominance during the month.

 

Top 20 Best-Performing Stocks – August 2025

 

1. Mutual Benefits Assurance (+114.29%)

Advertisement

 

Price rose from ₦1.82 to ₦3.90

 

52-week range: ₦0.67 – ₦4.70

 

Uptrend potential: 17% to 52-week high

 

H1 2025 PAT growth: +374% YoY

 

Advertisement

 

2. AIICO Insurance (+91.47%)

 

Closed at ₦4.04 from ₦2.11

 

52-week range: ₦1.08 – ₦5.11

 

Upside potential: 21%

 

Advertisement

3. Veritas Kapital Assurance (+65.35%)

 

Closed at ₦2.10 from ₦1.27

 

52-week range: ₦0.86 – ₦3.06

 

Upside potential: 31%

 

4. Guinea Assurance (+65.12%)

Advertisement

 

Price jumped to ₦1.42 from ₦0.86

 

52-week high: ₦1.87

 

Upside potential: 24%

(Note: Reported a loss after tax in H1 2025)

 

5. Regency Assurance (+63.75%)

Advertisement

 

Closed at ₦1.31 from ₦0.80

 

52-week range: ₦0.27 – ₦1.83

 

Upside potential: 28%

 

6. NCR Nigeria (+59.41%)

 

Advertisement

Ended at ₦11.55 from ₦7.25

 

Trading at 52-week high

 

Sector: IT & Computer Consumables

 

7. Coronation Insurance (WAPIC) (+56.71%)

 

Closed at ₦3.62 from ₦2.31

Advertisement

 

52-week high: ₦4.91

 

Upside potential: 26%

 

8. Linkage Assurance (+55.17%)

 

Finished at ₦2.25 from ₦1.45

 

Advertisement

52-week high: ₦2.99

 

Upside potential: 25%

 

9. Universal Insurance (+53.85%)

 

Closed at ₦1.20 from ₦0.78

 

52-week high: ₦1.60

Advertisement

 

Upside potential: 25%

 

10. Ellah Lakes (+53.09%)

 

Closed at ₦14.10 from ₦9.21

 

52-week high: ₦19.42

 

Advertisement

Upside potential: 27%

(Despite losses, agricultural sector push is fueling interest)

 

Other notable gainers:

 

Prestige Assurance (+50%)

 

Deap Capital (+44.80%)

 

Advertisement

Nigerian Enamelware (+44.44%)

 

Cornerstone Insurance (+38.91%)

 

International Energy Insurance (+37.71%)

 

Sovereign Trust Insurance (+37.57%)

 

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (+36.94%)

Advertisement

 

AXA Mansard Insurance (+33.33%)

 

NEM Insurance (+30%)

 

Beta Glass (+29%) (hit a 52-week high at ₦486)

 

Key Drivers of the Rally

 

Advertisement

Insurance Recapitalization Policy: Boosted investor confidence in the sector

 

Positive H1 2025 Earnings: Strong performance in several sectors

 

Low Fixed-Income Yields: Pushed investors toward equities

 

Macro Reforms: Renewed optimism in Nigeria’s economic outlook

 

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (144) #UBA (175) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (381) Alex Otti (585) Aliko Dangote (109) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (190) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (956) Buhari (145) CBN (516) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (195) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (291) Olusegun Obasanjo (131) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (650) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (100) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement