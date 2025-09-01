Business
Nigerian equities dip 0.50% WoW as profit-taking hits 57 stocks
The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative last week as profit-taking pressure dragged the market lower, extending its bearish run.
The All-Share Index (ASI) shed 0.50%, closing at 140,295.49 points from 141,004.14 points recorded the previous week. Similarly, market capitalization declined by ₦440 billion or 0.49% to ₦88.77 trillion from ₦89.21 trillion. Year-to-date (YTD), the market remains strong at +36.31%.
A total of 3.2 billion shares, worth ₦85.5 billion, exchanged hands in 142,654 deals during the week.
Sector Performance
Market performance was broadly bearish across major sectors:
Banking Index: -1.21%
Insurance Index: -1.02%
Consumer Goods Index: -0.89%
Industrial Goods Index: -0.36%
The NGX AFR Dividend Yield Index bucked the trend, rising 0.94%, while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.
The market breadth remained negative with 32 gainers against 57 decliners.
Top 10 Gainers
MCNICHOLS: +18.75% to ₦3.80
NEM Insurance: +17.29%
Berger Paints: +15.31%
WAPIC Insurance: +12.77%
LearnAfrica: +11.43%
Other gainers: NCR (+10.00%), SFSREIT (+9.99%), Julius Berger (+9.93%), SCOA (+9.09%), BetaGlass (+8.16%).
Top 10 Losers
Secure Electronic Technology: -22.73% to ₦0.85
Guinea Insurance: -19.77%
LASACO: -13.29%
University Press: -12.06%
Mutual Benefits: -11.36%
Other decliners: Royal Exchange (-11.11%), John Holt (-10.00%), Cornerstone Insurance (-10.00%), DAAR Communication (-9.92%), ABC Transport (-9.80%).