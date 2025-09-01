Connect with us

Business

Nigerian equities dip 0.50% WoW as profit-taking hits 57 stocks
Advertisement

Business

Mixed fortunes for insurance sector as LASACO, AIICO, AXA, others post negative growth

Business

Top 20 Performing Stocks in August 2025: Insurance Sector Dominates as Recapitalization Sparks Rally

Business

Delayed capital budget raises alarm as experts warn of escalating costs, economic risks

Business

While Nigerians struggle, Jaiz Bank soars: what’s the secret?

Business

Export of food products worsens hunger, poverty amidst boom in dollar inflow

Business

SMEs lament as American govt imposes $80 duty on US-bound postal shipments

Business

Elumelu's Heirs Energies leads Nigeria’s oil and gas sector's resurgence

Business

Lagos N500bn Food Security Programme threatens banks, butchers 

Business

Switzerland backs Nigeria’s bid for IMO Category ‘C’ Council seat

Business

Nigerian equities dip 0.50% WoW as profit-taking hits 57 stocks

Published

6 hours ago

on

Nigerian equities dip 0.50% WoW as profit-taking hits 57 stocks

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed negative last week as profit-taking pressure dragged the market lower, extending its bearish run.

The All-Share Index (ASI) shed 0.50%, closing at 140,295.49 points from 141,004.14 points recorded the previous week. Similarly, market capitalization declined by ₦440 billion or 0.49% to ₦88.77 trillion from ₦89.21 trillion. Year-to-date (YTD), the market remains strong at +36.31%.

A total of 3.2 billion shares, worth ₦85.5 billion, exchanged hands in 142,654 deals during the week.

Sector Performance

Market performance was broadly bearish across major sectors:

Banking Index: -1.21%

Insurance Index: -1.02%

Consumer Goods Index: -0.89%

Industrial Goods Index: -0.36%

Advertisement

The NGX AFR Dividend Yield Index bucked the trend, rising 0.94%, while the NGX ASeM index closed flat.

The market breadth remained negative with 32 gainers against 57 decliners.

Top 10 Gainers

MCNICHOLS: +18.75% to ₦3.80

NEM Insurance: +17.29%

Berger Paints: +15.31%

WAPIC Insurance: +12.77%

LearnAfrica: +11.43%

Other gainers: NCR (+10.00%), SFSREIT (+9.99%), Julius Berger (+9.93%), SCOA (+9.09%), BetaGlass (+8.16%).

Advertisement

Top 10 Losers

Secure Electronic Technology: -22.73% to ₦0.85

Guinea Insurance: -19.77%

LASACO: -13.29%

University Press: -12.06%

Mutual Benefits: -11.36%

Other decliners: Royal Exchange (-11.11%), John Holt (-10.00%), Cornerstone Insurance (-10.00%), DAAR Communication (-9.92%), ABC Transport (-9.80%).

Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Tags

#APC (208) #Boko Haram (144) #UBA (175) Access bank (216) Ademola Adeleke (381) Alex Otti (585) Aliko Dangote (109) Atiku Abubakar (334) Babajide Sanwo-olu (190) Bola Ahmed Tinubu (107) Bola Tinubu (956) Buhari (145) CBN (516) Charles Soludo (94) Coronavirus (150) COVID 19 (467) Dangote Cement (136) Dapo Abiodun (180) dollar (137) EFCC (140) Fidelity Bank (104) FirstBank (104) Fulani herdsmen (113) Gboyega Oyetola (361) Godwin Emefiele (244) GTBank (183) INEC (105) IPOB (125) Labour Party (141) Muhammadu Buhari (253) naira (162) NGX (129) Nigeria (126) Nnamdi Kanu (162) NNPC (195) NSE (249) Nyesom Wike (291) Olusegun Obasanjo (131) Osun State (142) PDP (178) Peter Obi (650) President Muhammadu Buhari (661) Tony Elumelu (100) Zainab Ahmed (116) Zenith Bank (241)

Facebook

Advertisement
Advertisement