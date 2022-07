Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha, a Nollywood actor, has been sentenced to 16 years in jail for sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo, in a two-hour judgement on Thursday, convicted Baba Ijesha of indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault and attempted sexual assault.

After he was convicted, the actor was escorted from the courtroom by two prison wardens