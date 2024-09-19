Tinubu won’t attend UN General Assembly this year – Presidency

The presidency has disclosed that President Bola Tinubu will not attend the 79th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session in New York this year.

A statement on Thursday by Bayo Onanuga, special adviser on information and strategy to the president, said Tinubu has directed Vice President Kashim Shettima to lead Nigeria’s delegation to the meeting.

“President Tinubu, who returned to the country last Sunday after his trip to China and the United Kingdom, wants to focus on domestic issues and address some of the country’s challenges, especially after the recent devastating flooding,” the statement reads.

“At UNGA 79, Vice President Shettima will deliver Nigeria’s national statement to the General Assembly, attend important sideline events, and hold bilateral meetings.”

The president had said that only authorised government officials will attend this year’s UNGA scheduled to run from September 24 – 28.

Femi Gbajabiamila, chief of staff to the president, conveyed Tinubu’s directive during a one-day retreat organised by the State House management for heads of government agencies under its supervision.

Gbajabiamila said the decision to reduce the country’s delegation for the UNGA is part of the “administration’s commitment to ensure prudent management of resources and reduce the cost of governance”.

