Tinubu unveils Presidential Economic Coordination Council

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of the Presidential Economic Coordination Council (PECC), and the creation of the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce (EET).

Accoring to a statement issued to State House correspondents on Wednesday by the President’s spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the approvals is sequel to a strategic move to bolster the nation’s economic governance frameworks and ensure robust and coordinated economic planning and implementation.

The statement noted that the PECC has President Tinubu is the chairman of the PECC, Vice President Shettima is its vice chairman the statement noted.

Members of the council include the president of the Nigerian Senate, chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum, Coordinating Minister for the Economy and Minister of Finance, Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, and Minister of Agriculture and Food Security.

Others are Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Minister of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Minister of Labour and Employment, and Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

Other members of the council also include Minister of Power, Minister of State (Petroleum Resources), Minister of State (Gas), Minister of Transportation, and Minister of Works.

The statement explains that PECC will also comprise key members of the organised private sector, who will serve for a period not exceeding one year, subject to the President’s directive.

The incorporated members are Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mr Tony Elumelu, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu, Ms Amina Maina, Mr. Begun Ajayi-Kadir, Mrs. Funke Okpeke, and Dr. Doyin Salami.

Others are Mr Patrick Okigbo, Mr Kola Adesina, Mr Segun Agbaje, Mr Chidi Ajaere, Mr Abdulkadir Aliu, and Mr Rasheed Sarumi.

According to the statement, the Economic Management Team Emergency Taskforce, EET, has the mandate to formulate and implement a consolidated emergency economic plan.

The taskforce, according to the statement, comprises key government officials and industry leaders in furtherance of the President’s collaborative approach towards achieving economic resilience and growth.

Accordingly, it is mandated to submit a comprehensive plan of economic interventions for 2024 to the PECC, covering the next six months, for immediate implementation within two weeks of its inauguration.

