President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will on November 3, 2025, declare open the All Nigeria Editors Conference (ANEC), the flagship annual gathering of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), scheduled to hold in Abuja from November 3 to 6.

The NGE, the professional body of managing directors, directors of news, and editors of print, broadcast and online media, announced the conference in a statement on Sunday signed by its President, Eze Anaba, and General Secretary, Onuoha Ukeh.

The 2025 edition has the theme: “Democratic Governance and National Cohesion: The Role of Editors”, with a sub-theme on “Electoral Integrity and Trust Deficit: What Nigerians Expect in 2027.”

According to the Guild, the four-day conference will examine the role of editors in strengthening democratic governance and fostering unity across Nigeria’s diverse political, ethnic and religious divides.

The opening ceremony will be attended by President Tinubu, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris; other ministers, governors, members of the diplomatic community, and representatives of the organised private sector.

The conference will feature a keynote address and panel discussions on critical issues, including “Election Disputes and Judicial Integrity: Navigating the Thin Line Between Law and Politics,” “State of the Nation: Imperative of Economic and Political Reforms in a Challenged Nation,” and “The Evolving Face of Journalism: Battling Misinformation, AI Disruption, and the Credibility Gap.”

Other sessions will focus on “Media, Terrorism, and National Security: Addressing the Complexities,” as well as “Wealth Beyond the Newsroom: Investment Opportunities for Editors After Call of Duty.”

Over 500 media professionals from within and outside Nigeria are expected at the conference, which is being hosted in the Federal Capital Territory for the second time in 12 years.

The NGE said the 2025 ANEC is designed to provide a platform for editors and media executives to interrogate national issues with social, economic, and political implications, and to explore ways in which responsible journalism can strengthen cohesion and hold leaders accountable.

Advertisement

The Guild added that the conference comes four months after its Biennial National Convention in Enugu, where new executives were elected.