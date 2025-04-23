Ogun Commissioner charges community leaders on integrity

Community leaders in various CDAs across Ogun State have been urged to lead with vision, integrity, and compassion, while remaining committed to the values of citizenship and leadership.

The Commissioner for Community Development and Cooperatives, Hon. Ademola Balogun, made the appeal at the closing ceremony of the Batch B Basic Citizenship and Leadership Training Course for community leaders held at the Social Development Institute, Shasha, Iperu. He emphasized that community leaders are the driving force behind societal progress and development.

“As community leaders, you are the driving force behind the development and progress of our society. I urge you to continue to lead with vision, integrity, and compassion, and to remain committed to the values of citizenship and leadership that we have explored during this training,” Hon. Balogun stated.

He expressed satisfaction with the participants’ performance, noting that the training served as a platform for sharing experiences and learning from one another. He added that the knowledge and skills acquired would empower them to positively impact their respective communities.

The commissioner reaffirmed the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration’s commitment to the overall development of residents and communities across the state through continuous manpower development. He stressed that the training would enhance grassroots capacity and bring governance closer to the people.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to the Governor on Community and Cooperatives, Arc. Oluranti Oresile, said the training was designed to equip community leaders with the skills and knowledge required for effective administration. He urged them to remain committed to self-help projects and programs that foster community development.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the State Community Development Council, Akogun Taiwo Lucien, lauded the state government for prioritizing the needs and welfare of residents and improving the quality of life in communities. He noted that the training would deepen civic participation in governance.

Representing other participants, Mr. Samuel Ajayi Crowther and Mrs. Anuma Taiwo expressed appreciation for the training, stating that it had equipped them with essential conflict-resolution and adaptive skills. They pledged to apply their new knowledge to improve living conditions in their communities.