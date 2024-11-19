Tinubu sacks PTAD boss Chioma Ejikeme, appoints Tolulope Odunaiya as replacement

Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, has fired the executive secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), Chioma Ejikeme

A statement on Monday by Olugbenga Ajayi, head of the corporate communications unit at PTAD, said that Tolulope Odunaiya has been appointed as the new executive secretary of the organisation.

According to the statement, Odunaiya officially assumed office at the PTAD headquarters on November 18, succeeding Ejikeme, who served from August 2019 to November 2024.

Ejikeme was removed from office 13 months after she was reappointed for a second term in October 2023.

“We are delighted to inform our Publics especially PTAD pensioners and other stakeholders of the appointment of Miss Tolulope Abiodun Odunaiya by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the substantive Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD),” the statement reads.

“Miss Odunaiya assumed office today, 18th November, 2024 at the PTAD Headquarters where Management and Staff of the Directorate welcomed her warmly. She is taking over from Dr. Chioma Nnenna Ejikeme who was the Executive Secretary from August 2019 to November 2024.”

In her address to the staff members, according to the statement, Odunaiya pledged to build on the achievements of her predecessors.

She assured the team of a new chapter — one focused on collaboration, unity, and a common purpose — aimed at achieving significant results and lasting progress.

“It is with a deep sense of responsibility and purpose that I address you as the new Executive Secretary of this Directorate. I want to begin by acknowledging the remarkable work of my predecessors and the dedication of every individual who has contributed to bringing us to this point,” Odunaiya said.

Advertisement

“My vision is for a Directorate where every individual feels recognized, empowered, and motivated to make meaningful contributions.

“I urge all of us to transcend personal interests and come together around our shared purpose: improving the lives of our pensioners, who have selflessly served this nation, often in challenging circumstances.”