Tinubu is reliable, vote for him, Buhari tells Nigerians
Buhari and Tinubu

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to vote for Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the February 25 presidential election.

Buhari in a tweet via his verified Twitter account on Sunday, described the former Lagos governor as a reliable person, a true believer in Nigeria who will build on his achievements.

“I am not a contestant in the coming election, but my party, @OfficialAPCNg, has a candidate in the person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” Buhari said.

” I am calling on all of you to vote for @officialABAT. He is reliable, a true believer in Nigeria, and he will build on our achievements.”

