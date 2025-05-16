Tinubu Injects N2.2tn into Infrastructure, completes 260 roads – Umahi

President Bola Tinubu’s administration has invested over N2.2 trillion in infrastructure development within its first two years, with 260 road projects already completed across Nigeria, Minister of Works David Umahi announced on Friday.

Speaking at a ministerial press briefing in Abuja, Umahi described President Tinubu as a “Roadmaster” and “Man of Uncommon Courage,” praising his administration’s commitment to transforming the country’s infrastructure landscape.

According to him, the completed palliative road projects alone cost N208 billion, significantly improving connectivity and transportation across the nation. “In just two years, 260 palliative road projects have been completed nationwide. These are quick interventions that have made immediate impacts,” he said.

Beyond palliative works, Umahi revealed that the administration has embarked on 29 major infrastructure projects valued at over N2 trillion. He said these projects reflect the President’s determination to modernize national infrastructure and unlock economic growth.

He added that 440 additional road projects are currently underway across the country. “The scale and speed of these projects reflect the President’s vision to drive economic activity, reduce travel time, and link communities nationwide,” he noted.

Umahi also announced that four high-profile “Legacy Projects” are progressing well and are expected to be commissioned by President Tinubu as part of events marking his second anniversary in office in May 2025.

The Minister’s comments were reinforced by a statement from the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Public Communications, Sunday Dare, who shared highlights of the briefing via his verified X handle.