Connect with us

Business

Tinubu appoints Masari as Tetfund board chairman
Advertisement

Business

Guinness Nigeria records N73.68bn loss before tax, grows revenue by 31%

Business

Nigerian govt spends $600m to import fuel monthly

Business

CBN provides financial support for Unity Bank, Providus Bank Merger

Business

Banks, courts frustrate families’ access to deceased estate

Business

Frustrated Customers Cry Out as Banks Ration Cash

Business

Naira defies CBN’s intervention over demand pressure

Business

Cabals frustrating Dangote Refinery, subsidy is back - Obasanjo

Business

H1' 2024: Okomu Oil declares over N20bn profit

Business

FG asks workers to register to buy N40,000 rice

Business

Tinubu appoints Masari as Tetfund board chairman

Published

8 hours ago

on

Tinubu appoints Masari as Tetfund board chairman

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Aminu Masari, former governor of Katsina State, as the Chairman of the reconstituted board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund.

The reconstitution of the TETFund board was contained in a statement released by the presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on late Tuesday night.

Other members of the board are, Senator Sani Danladi, Mr. Sunday Adepoju, Mr. Nurudeen Adeyemi, Mrs. Esther Onyinyechukwu Ukachukwu, Mr. Turaki Ibrahim and Mr. Aboh Eduyok

News continues after this Advertisement

“The President expects the new members of the board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to be dedicated and committed to driving TETFund’s objective of providing the needed support for tertiary education with a view to enhancing the productivity and quality of higher education,” the statement said.

News continues after this Advertisement
News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *