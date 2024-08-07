Tinubu appoints Masari as Tetfund board chairman

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Aminu Masari, former governor of Katsina State, as the Chairman of the reconstituted board of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund.

The reconstitution of the TETFund board was contained in a statement released by the presidential spokesman, Chief Ajuri Ngelale on late Tuesday night.

Other members of the board are, Senator Sani Danladi, Mr. Sunday Adepoju, Mr. Nurudeen Adeyemi, Mrs. Esther Onyinyechukwu Ukachukwu, Mr. Turaki Ibrahim and Mr. Aboh Eduyok

“The President expects the new members of the board of this pivotal institutional vehicle to be dedicated and committed to driving TETFund’s objective of providing the needed support for tertiary education with a view to enhancing the productivity and quality of higher education,” the statement said.

