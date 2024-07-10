President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, appointed Professor Attahiru Jega, former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), as co-chairman of the Presidential Committee on Implementation of Livestock Reforms.

The appointment was announced on Tuesday when Tinubu inaugurated the Presidential Committee at the presidential villa in Abuja.

The Committee established to address obstacles to agricultural productivity and open up new opportunities which benefit farmers, herders, processors, and distributors in the livestock-farming value chain.

News continues after this Advertisement

“From here, I will appeal to everyone to remove every iota of partisan politics from this. I will assume the chairmanship of the committee as President and appoint Professor Attahiru Jega as my deputy or co-chair.

“This is not about politics; this is about opportunity. This is about our nation. While I may be absent, Jega will preside and continue to promote our objectives.

“With the calibre of people that are here, this presents a unique opportunity also to delineate and establish a centric ministry called the Ministry of Livestock Development. It will give us the opportunity so that our veterinary doctors can have the necessary access to research and cross-breed. We can stop the wanton killings.” President Tinubu said

The President noted that the traditional method of livestock farming will need to be reviewed and repositioned with the support of stakeholders, which include state governments, in order to open up new opportunities for growth and prosperity.

News continues after this Advertisement