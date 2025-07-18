Connect with us

Tinubu appoints IBB’s son Muhammad chair of Bank of Agriculture, others to head federal agencies

Published

8 seconds ago

on

Tinubu appoints IBB's son Muhammad chair of Bank of Agriculture, others to head federal agencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Muhammad Babangida, son of former military President Ibrahim Babangida, as chairman of the newly restructured Bank of Agriculture.

The announcement, contained in a statement issued on Friday by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, also named eight other appointees as chairmen or heads of various federal agencies.

Babangida, 53, is a graduate of the European University in Montreux, Switzerland, where he obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and a master’s degree in Public Relations and Business Communication. He also completed the Executive Program on Corporate Governance at Harvard Business School in 2002.

Other appointments approved by the President include:

Lydia Kalat Musa (Kaduna State) – Chairman, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA).

Jamilu Wada Aliyu (Kano State) – Chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC).

Hon. Yahuza Ado Inuwa (Kano State) – Chairman, Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Sanusi Musa (SAN, Kano State) – Chairman, Institute of Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR).

Prof. Al-Mustapha Alhaji Aliyu (Sokoto State) – Director-General, Directorate of Technical Cooperation in Africa (DTCA).

Sanusi Garba Rikiji (Zamfara State) – Director-General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN).

Mrs Tomi Somefun (Oyo State) – Managing Director, National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC).

Dr Abdulmumini Mohammed Aminu-Zaria (Kaduna State) – Executive Director, Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC).

The statement said the appointments take immediate effect.

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: [email protected]

