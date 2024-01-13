Connect with us

Business

Tinubu appoints governing council for gas infrastructure fund
Advertisement

Business

Women-led MSMEs to get 50% of proposed $200 million NPO grant - FG

Business

Dangote Petroleum Refinery begins production of diesel, aviation fuel

Business

Telecoms: Active voice subscribers grew by 4.51% in Q3 2023 - NBS

Business

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance appoints Mary Adeyanju as MD

Business

FG shocked as moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company incurs N33bn electricity debt

Business

Why more multinationals may exit Nigeria in 2024 – Report

Business Headlines

Report projects more multinationals to exit Nigeria in 2024

Economy Headlines

We're serious-minded about foreign investments, Gov Otti tells visiting Indonesia ambassador

Business

MeCure Industries Unveils Smartphone Track & Trace Solution

Business

Tinubu appoints governing council for gas infrastructure fund

Published

4 hours ago

on

Tinubu appoints governing council for gas infrastructure fund

President Bola Tinubu has appointed a governing council of the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF).

A statement by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president, on media and publicity, said the fund will be domiciled in the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Ngelale said Ekperikpe Ekpo, minister of state, petroleum resources (gas), was appointed MDGIF governing council chairman.

Oluwole Adama was also appointed MDGIF executive director (ED), while Joseph Tolorunshe was appointed governing council secretary.

Advertisement

Also, Farouk Ahmed, NMDPRA’s chief executive officer (CEO), was appointed a member of the fund, and representatives of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and ministry of finance were also appointed to join the council.

The newly appointed MDGIF independent members include Amina Maina, Edet David Ubong, and Tajudeen Bolaji Musa.

Ngelale said Tinubu also mandated the appointees to discharge their duties by upholding the highest standards of transparency, discipline, and patriotism in line with his administration’s drive to enhance the role of the gas sector in achieving robust and inclusive economic growth for Nigeria.

The NMDPRA had said it would create over $575 billion in capital investment opportunities for Nigeria, through the decarbonisation of operations.

 

Advertisement

News continues after this Advertisement
Related Topics:

Obinna Ezugwu. Contact: ezugupatricko@gmail.com

Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *