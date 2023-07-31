Tinubu appoints Ajuri Ngelale as special adviser on media and publicity

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved the appointment of Ajuri Ngelale as Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity.

The appointment was announced by the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation in a statement on Monday

According to the statement, the appointment takes effect from 31st July, 2023 and would terminate at the end of the administration unless otherwise decided by the President.

The statement was signed by Director, Information OSGF Willie Bassey, for the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

The President urged Ngelale to bring his wealth of experience to bear on the new assignment.

Ngelale was the Senior Presidential Media Adviser/Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Spokesman/ and a PR Executive in the Office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.